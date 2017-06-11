Steve & Johnnie’s Video Road Test: 2017 Chrysler Pacifica

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away Chrysler invented the minivan, called it the Town & Country and had a nice ride. Fast forward to now as we see that the times, the name and the platform has changed as Chrysler invites us to take a look at a completely new model, the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan. How does this new kid on the block stack up with Chrysler’s legendary minivan past? Take a look and see for yourself.

For 20 plus years our Radio Road Test was a weekly feature on our show. We’re proud to be long-time members of the Midwest Automotive Media Association. Now, we’re bringing another edition of our VIDEO Road Test to cyberspace. For more information on the cars we review, check out what our friends at Consumer Guide Automotive have to say on their Daily Drive website (http://cgdailydrive.com/).