Shade Murray & Jennifer Engstrom of A Red Orchid Theatre on ‘Angels in America’

Director Shade Murray and actress Jennifer Engstrom from A Red Orchid Theatre in the heart of gold town, Rick’s very favorite Chicago theater. They talked to Rick about the theater and their upcoming benefit, a staged reading of “Angels in America: Part One, Millennium Approaches” and how it came to be. “It came out of despair and helplessness, as all good art does,” said Director Murray.

