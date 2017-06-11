× OTL #556: The Secret History of Bad Axe, Regional crash report, Boy Meets Robot

Mike Stephen chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about 1970s rockers Bad Axe for this week’s edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music, talks with Active Transportation Alliance advocacy director Jim Merrell about a new report that says fatal car/pedestrian crash rates are higher in the suburbs, and welcomes Mike of Boy Meets Robot to the studio to play live for the hour and to talk about making funny music with a Game Boy and playing FuMPFeST 2017. Meanwhile, radio nerd Andy tweets out a photo of an AM transmitter he found in Iceland, and Mike discovers his t-shirt from The Who’s 1997 world tour has yellowed.

