On the Road with Dane Full Show 6.10.2017: Graham Rahal, Alderman Mike Cherewicz, John Ewert, Courtney Force & More!

On the show, we talked to Des Plaines Alderman Mike Cherwitz about what we can expect at next week’s Taste of Des Plaines. We’ll also check in with John Ewert with Road America to preview the Kohler Grand Prix.

Indy Car driver Graham Rahal joined us to talk about his double Victor Day and his favorite tracks. NHRA star Courtney Force joined us on the road to share some love for fans, favorite foods and favorite cars.

We talked with Lombard Illinois as their Cruise Night season kicks off and Greg from Speakeasy Customs talked about their Cadillac Cruise event.

PLUS! Our first Bonafide ride of the show brought to you by Buona Beef.