× New Merchandise Mart Showroom, Largest Female Comedy Festival and Beverly Hills Interior Designer Christopher Grubb

In this show Frank covered New York -vs-Chicago Design.

New Merchandise Mart showroom- New York-based interior designer Vanessa DeLeon

A well-known New York-based interior designer, lifestyle expert, television celebrity and True Brand Ambassador. The space features three vignettes of different design aesthetics (traditional, transitional and modern), a center island showcasing True’s outdoor applications, and a wall-sized “Build Your True” display featuring the company’s new color finishes and hardware options.

The leading refrigeration and freezer choice of top chefs, hotels, beverage providers and discerning homeowners for more than 70 years will be unveiling the new “True Residential Design Showroom–Chicago” at LuxeHome.

Funny Festival – Co-producers Jill Valentine and Liz MacArthur

The nation’s largest female comedy festival features a melting pot of comedic genres, including everything from ‘highbrow musical improv’ to ‘relatable stand-up’ to ‘character driven sketch’.

NeoCon

49th edition of NeoCon®, the premier, global platform for connecting, learning and conducting business in commercial interiors, will draw more than 50,000 design professionals from across the globe. Three full floors of permanent showrooms, showcases the best products and services by category: Interior Building Products/Materials & Finishes, Furniture & Fabrics, Flooring, and Technology.

Beverly Hills Interior Designer Christoper Grubb

Outdoor tips, Outdoor entertaining & Front Porch.

Porky’s RibFest – Taking place Toyota Park Father’s day weekend.

Another annual all-age family 2017 Porky’s Rib Fest is coming to Toyota Park in Bridgeview, IL. This year’s event will be taking place for 3 days, from Friday, June 16th through Sunday, June 18th.