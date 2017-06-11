× Maureen Muldoon & Cathy Richardson’s Voicebox: Where a song becomes a story and a story becomes a song

Storytelling nights are starting to become dime a dozen in Chicago proper, but Maureen Muldoon moved from LA to the western suburbs, she felt a severe lacking in nearby storytelling outlets. So, when she saw Cathy Richardson play, she knew that together they could create a suburban sanctuary for storytellers at the picturesque & soulful Fitzgerald’s in Berwyn. They both joined Rick and Lise After Hours to talk about their journey, the structure of the special monthly night that marries words with song & why telling stories aloud is so powerful & important.

