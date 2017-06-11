**FOR USE WITH AP LIFESTYLES** This photo taken April 27, 2009 shows grilled eggplant and red pepper with mint-cumin dressing. Using moderate heat on the grill is key for great grilled vegetables as is seen in this dish of grilled eggplant and red pepper with a mint-cumin dressing.(AP Photo/Jim Cole)
Get Outside And Grill Those Veggies With Leslie Kelly
Allrecipes senior food writer Leslie Kelly joins Dean Richards to talk about the best grilled vegetable recipes as we kick off grilling season and the start of summer!
Check out more of Leslie’s and her colleagues’ grilled vegetable tips and recipes: