× Dane Neal: Taste of Des Plaines is a MUST Do Destination with Mike Cherewicz

Des Plaines Alderman Mike Cherewicz joins Dane to preview the excitement planned for this year’s Taste of Des Plaines. Hear about fun for the whole family, great local food and music from some of the very best bands in Chicagoland. Listen as Mike fills us in on the Bumper to Bumper car show slated for Saturday the 17th and his longtime love for the classic Corvair. “On the Road with Dane” will be broadcasting live from the event so come on out and enjoy the day in Des Plaines with WGN.

For more information check out their Facebook page!