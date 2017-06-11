Al (Scarface) Capone, Chicago gangland "Big Shot", shown on right in a choice front row seat while attending the Notre Dame and Northwestern Grid battle at Chicago, Illiniois, on Oct. 10, 1931. Capone probably figured a little sports diversion would relieve his mind, at least temporarily, of his run-in with the government on income tax violation charges. Former Alderman A.J. Prignano is on the left. (AP Photo)
Al Capone’s Beer Wars: A Complete History of Organized Crime in Chicago
University of Illinois at Chicago Professor, John Binder, joins Dave in studio to talk about Al Capone’s beer wars along with the history of organized crime in Chicago during prohibition.