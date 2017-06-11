× After Hours with Rick Kogan 6.11.2017: A Red Orchid Theatre, Voicebox & reanimating Pekin Theatre

This evening’s show was heavily focused on the stories, songs & arts that make Chicago such a special city. To begin, Director Shade Murray and actress Jennifer Engstrom joined Rick in studio to talk about A Red Orchid Theatre’s unique upcoming benefit. Then, Maureen Muldoon and Cathy Richardson tell Rick and Lise about their very magical storytelling night at FitzGerald’s, Voicebox. Finally, Tim Samuelson and Reginald Robinson joined Rick to talk about the history of Bronzeville’s Pekin Theatre and to tell him about their upcoming free event to commemorate the amazing venue.