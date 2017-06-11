× A Reanimated Evening at the historic Pekin Theatre: Tim Samuelson & Reginald Robinson join Rick Kogan

Frequently called the “Temple of Music,” Bronzeville’s Pekin Theatre was the very first black owned and operated stock theatre company in the United States. On June 18, 1905, they opened the first all-black show ever produced in Chicago. Now, almost 112 years later, Reginald Robinson alongside several keen musicians are going to recreate the night. He and Tim Samuelson joined Rick in the studio to talk about the show, the theatre, ragtime and how the city and its music has changed since then.