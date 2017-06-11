It appears some television viewers prefer "Batman", shown March 17, 1966, over the Gemini 8 coverage. The ABC-TV network, which airs the show on Wednesday nights, reported 1,000 telephone calls protesting the interruption of the show for reports on the space flight. Adam West portrays the hero in the series. (AP Photo)
A Life Of Laughs And Fighting Crime: Remembering The Great Adam West
It appears some television viewers prefer "Batman", shown March 17, 1966, over the Gemini 8 coverage. The ABC-TV network, which airs the show on Wednesday nights, reported 1,000 telephone calls protesting the interruption of the show for reports on the space flight. Adam West portrays the hero in the series. (AP Photo)
Comedian and WGN TV contributor Mike Toomey joins Dean Richards to talk about the life and legacy of Adam West, and his iconic role as Batman. Toomey discusses West’s impact on him, his impact in the world of comedy and television and shares his Adam West impersonation!