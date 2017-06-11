× A Clone Wars Anakin/Obi-Wan Reunion

RFR brings you a CLONE WARS reunion this week as Master and Padawan are brought together for an exclusive podcast conversation. Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker) gives us updates on all the amazing projects he’s been involved with lately, including NBC’s “Timeless”, recently renewed for a second season. Then, James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) joins us to share stories with Matt from STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS and we get info about JAT’s new YouTube series “Clone Wars Conversations”. Plus, more debate about the new DARTH VADER comic series from Marvel, bleeding Kyber crystals, and a heartbreaking theft at Rancho Obi-Wan.