× The Political Round Table, Music from Hard Rock Battle of the Bands winner “Arbor Creek”, Nick from Whiskey Acres, and Scott Badasch from “Autism Society of America” | Full Show (June 9th)

The Political Round Table is back in action with Ken Jakubowski, Erik Elk, and Dave Lundy – the team tackles the latest in political news. Then, on the heels of winning the Hard Rock Rising Battle of the Bands the group Arbor Creek joins us live in studio to play a few songs and tell us the backstory of the band. The great Nick Nagele from Whiskey Acres jumps on air to discuss his – built from scratch – whiskey company and shares a little history on the popular spirits. From the “Autism Society of America” Scott Badasch joins us to discuss the importance of maintaining proper funding and healthcare for those with disabilities. We also take a look at the Comey investigation and the latest news with Donald Trump and the IL state budget.

