Adam West, who played Batman in the original TV series, poses with a plaque on his just-unveiled star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on April 5, 2012 in Hollywood, California. In the early 1960’s, Batman was simply a cartoon character in a comic book that was close to cancellation, but Adam West’s performance in the ground-breaking TV adaptation propelled Batman into becoming one of the most-famous characters in modern fiction. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
Remembering Adam West: ‘There are wonderful memories’
In 2014, WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talked with TV’s “Batman,” Adam West, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the character and the release of the series on DVD and BluRay. West died June 10, 2017 at 88.