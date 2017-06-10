× Mr. Fix It Show 6/10/17: Live at Wannemaker’s Home and Garden in Downers Grove

Check it out! It’s Lou, Lindsey, and Sam LIVE at Wannemaker’s Home and Garden in Downers Grove. On today’s show, Lou and Lindsey introduce this week’s New to Lou Too: A-Maze-N Tube Smoker. Then, Steve Kras, head of the grill department at Wannemaker’s Home and Joe Wannemaker, owner of Wannemaker’s Home and Garden join the show. After that, Brian Polak, US Territory 3 Director for Operation BBQ Relief chimes in on the fun.