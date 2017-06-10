× John Wiedeman: “I won’t be a bit surprised if I see a greater sense of commitment” from Blackhawks

Radio voice of the Blackhawks John Wiedeman joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz and talks about winning another Illinois Silver Dome Award alongside analyst Troy Murray, how he expects the Blackhawks to respond to their disappointing playoff showing going into next season, the intensity and excitement of the Stanley Cup Final compared to the NBA Finals and Charles Barkley digging the Stanley Cup Final atmosphere in Nashville, and more.