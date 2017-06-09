× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/9/17: Mark Zuckerberg, Summer Hiring, & NeoCon 2017

The last day or Steve Bertrand’s trip to Iceland, Ilyce Glink closed out the week. Ilyce jumped on with Andrea Hanis to discuss the latest from the tech world, and the latest buzzing being Mark Zuckerberg visiting Chicago. Tom Gimbel then debunked the myth of employers not hiring during summer markets, Perry Yeatman chatted with Ilyce about how to keep women in the workforce, and Shawn Green detailed the latest convention to grace the city, as NeoCon 2017 gears up featuring the latest in the design world.