WGN Radio named Chicago Market Station of the Year by Illinois Broadcasters Association for tenth year in a row

Five other station awards include best broadcast team, reporter and new media

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3308349/3308349_2017-03-07-115449.64kmono.mp3

CHICAGO (June 9, 2017) – For the tenth year in a row, WGN Radio was named as the Chicago Market Station of the Year at the 2017 Illinois Broadcasters Association (IBA) Silver Dome Awards on June 8 in Springfield. In addition, Tribune Media President of Broadcasting Larry Wert was honored as IBA’s “Broadcaster of the Year” at the ceremony.

WGN Radio was also recognized with five other awards including best use of new media for the video series “Honoring Our Marines.” The series concludes with “The Crucible” which has been viewed well over 1.2 million times to date.

“We’re so proud to share Chicago stories every day with personalities who are authentic and passionate,” said Todd Manley, WGN Radio Vice President of Programming & Content. “I know our entire staff is grateful for these honors.”

In addition to Station of the Year, WGN Radio earned first place in five categories:

Best radio local broadcast team – The Nick Digilio Show

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3306877/3306877_2017-03-02-125717.64kmono.mp3

Best radio station use of new media – “Honoring Our Marines” by Shanae Paulus and Jackie Paulus

Best radio news reporter – Andrea Darlas

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3306862/3306862_2017-03-02-124202.64kmono.mp3

Best radio series or documentary – “National Parks at 100: Our Midwest Treasures” by Dave Schwan

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3306871/3306871_2017-03-02-125311.64kmono.mp3

Best radio play-by-play – “Blackhawks Force Game 7 vs Blues” by John Wiedeman and Troy Murray

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3306865/3306865_2017-03-02-124805.64kmono.mp3

The radio station competition is divided into three market classifications depending on size and out-of-state broadcasters do the judging for the Illinois competition. The IBA is the leading advocate for the broadcast industry in Illinois.