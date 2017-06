× Tony Fitzpatrick and Nick Bubash: “Great art keeps beginning”

Friend of the show Tony Fitzpatrick returns to the Nocturnal Journal, and he brought along artist Nick Bubash, who has an exhibit at Tony’s¬†AdventureLand Gallery (1513 N. Western Ave.)¬† They talk about the value of doodling in school, bonding over classic tattoo-inspired drawings and the timelessness of great art, Nick’s time in India as a traveling scholar, and more.