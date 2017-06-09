× The Opening Bell 6/9/17: More Market, Election Mayhem

News of the British snap election was the focus this morning as it sent the value of the pound spiraling into the ground. Steve checked in with Paul Nolte (SVP, Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to talk about the snail like trading this week and how the ECB will fare in the wake of this hung parliament. Continuing to look world wide, Steve shared a few of the best companies from the BrandZ Top 100 Global Brands and Nicole Ertas provided insight on why some of these companies are at the top.