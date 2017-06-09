× The Mincing Rascals 06.09.17: The James Comey Testimony

The Mincing Rascals are WGN Radio Host John Williams, Chicago Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn and Political Cartoonist Scott Stantis, and “The Interview” Host Mark Bazer this week. The Rascals held off on their mincing until after fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony was heard Thursday. Today, they debate the benefits yesterday’s hearing provided to the country, whether or not the president’s integrity is now being even further examined by the United States and Comey’s admission of leaking his documentation of conversations with President Donald Trump.

Eric recommends that you listen to “Up First” on NPR, a podcast that gives you the stories you missed while you were sleeping.

Mark recommends that you read Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk by Kathleen Rooney, a story based on the life of a modern thinking elderly woman, a former star in the New York advertising world.

Scott recommends that you revisit episodes of “Frasier.”

John recommends that you read Democrazy: A True Story of Weird Politics, Money, Madness, and Finger Food, a memoir by former Florida Republican Congressman Trey Radel, interviewed on today’s John Williams Show.