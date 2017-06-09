Specialist Anthony Matesic, left, and trader John Panin work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, June 9, 2017. Banks and energy stocks are leading U.S. indexes higher in early trading on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The Markets 6/9/17: Orion is coming home!
Orion opens the show by announcing his return to Chicago and covering this week on Wall Street. Later, Max talks to Dr. Steve Meyers of EMI Analytics. Finally, Orion closes the show with a close look at Agribusiness.