The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-9-17: Lit Fest Extravaganza!

Full Show 6-9-17: Lit Fest Extravaganza!

The Printers Row Lit Fest it taking place this weekend and tonight’s special edition of The Download features some of the writers that will be appearing at the festival. Justin talks to Ibram X. Kendi about his book, “Stamped from the Beginning,” Samantha Irby discusses her book of essays, “We are Never Meeting in Real Life,” Scaachi Koul chats about her debut collection of essays, “One Day We’ll All Be Dead And None Of This Will Matter” and we end the show with in Vietnam as Mark Bowden talks about his book, “Hue 1968: A Turning Point of the American War in Vietnam.” See ya at the Festival!

