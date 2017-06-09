× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.09.17: Hot Hot Hot

It’s Friday and if we’ve learned one thing this week, it’s that you should wear less clothes when it’s hot outside. Bridget Gainer stopped by to talk about land banks. We wished Charlie McMurray a happy last day of 6th grade. Pat Brady and Mike Quigley talk about the Comey situation. Andrea checks in from Springfield after winning a Silver Dome Award. Ky Novak swings by from Fireside Inn in Old Town and Lou Manfredini stops Pete from over-fertilizing his lawn.