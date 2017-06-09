× Remembering folk hero Jimmy LaFave: “He had a way of getting inside a song and blowing it inside out”

Country Music Hall of Fame writer/editor Michael McCall and veteran Nashville recording artist Gretchen Peters join Dave Hoekstra to remember Texas-native singer/songwriter Jimmy LaFave, who passed away in May after a battle with cancer. They talk about LaFave’s unique, soulful vocal style and his prowess for breathing new life into songs, his “red-dirt music” connection to Woody Guthrie, the passion that led him to work all the way up to the end and what drove LaFave through his final gigs.