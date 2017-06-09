Remembering folk hero Jimmy LaFave: “He had a way of getting inside a song and blowing it inside out”

Posted 12:27 PM, June 9, 2017, by , Updated at 11:44AM, June 9, 2017

Jimmy LaFave, of Austin, Texas, sings during an in-store performance at Waterloo records as part of the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, March 14, 2001. The festival runs through Sunday, March 18, 2001. (AP Photo/Deborah Cannon)

Country Music Hall of Fame writer/editor Michael McCall and veteran Nashville recording artist Gretchen Peters join Dave Hoekstra to remember Texas-native singer/songwriter Jimmy LaFave, who passed away in May after a battle with cancer.  They talk about LaFave’s unique, soulful vocal style and his prowess for breathing new life into songs, his  “red-dirt music” connection to Woody Guthrie, the passion that led him to work all the way up to the end and what drove LaFave through his final gigs.