New York Times Best-Selling author Samantha Irby continues to spin gold out of awful situations

Essayist and Writer Samantha Irby joins Justin to discuss her new book of essays, “We are Never Meeting in Real Life.” Samantha talks about sharing intimate details about her personal life, why she decided to take a break from performing, how she is able to harness the energy from the stage and put it into book form, how her writing has evolved, wanting to live the kind of life that is interesting to people, what it means to her that she’s now a New York Time best-selling author, the fears and anxiety that come with success, how she met and eventually married her partner, how Chicago shaped her writing and her appearance this weekend at the Printers Row Lit Fest.

