× Losing Sight of Shore: The Extraordinary Story of a Group of Woman Who Rowed from America to Australia

Sarah Moshman is an Emmy award filmmaker whose latest work, “Losing Sight of Shore”, is now available on Netflix. It follows the extraordinary journey of the Coxless Crew as they rowed across the Pacific Ocean from America to Australia.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, she discusses her career showcasing strong female role models on screen, Polyphasic sleep patterns (and what that means) and how someone can feel incredibly free while trapped on a boat for nine months.

For more information about this wonderful movie, visit their website – www.losingsightofshore.com.

