× National Book Award winner Ibram X. Kendi examines the history of racist ideas in America

Ibram X. Kendi, Professor of History and International Relations and Founding Director of the Anti-Racist Research and Policy Center at American University in Washington D.C., joins Justin to discuss his latest book, “Stamped from the Beginning.” Ibram talks about the origins of the term “racism,” dispelling the myths about how racism works, understanding how racist ideas were developed, how racist ideas were devised and honed by some of the most brilliant minds of each era, the false narrative that we are living in a post-racial society and his appearance this weekend at the Printers Row Lit Fest.

