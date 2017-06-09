× Feeling Good: “Mr. Dave” Hamilton brings back the art of writing kids songs

Dave Hoekstra visits with children’s songwriter and recording artist Dave “Mr. Dave” Hamilton, who has an event coming up Saturday (6/10) at 11am called Mr. Dave’s Baby Rave– 90 minutes of live music and dancing at the Chop Shop and 1st Ward (2033 W. North Avenue). Mr. Dave talks about his approach to this unique area of entertainment, the process of incorporating styles and topics that will connect with kids into his songs, transitioning from “adult” success with the band 56 Hope Road, and more.