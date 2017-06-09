× Cosby breaking news, Illinois budget, Fox News lawsuit, the Duggars lawsuit and more in this week’s Legal Face-Off

Kathleen Murphy, Director of Communication at Illinois Opportunity Project, is guest co-host for a jam-packed episode of LFO.





Wigdor LLP partner Jeanne M. Christensen discusses her racial & sexual discrimination lawsuits against Fox News.



University of the District of Columbia Clarke School Of Law Professor of Law Andrew Ferguson explores the rising dilemma of jury duty scofflaws.



Northwestern Pritzker Law School Dean Daniel Rodriguez then discusses an LSAT alternative.



Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Rich and Kathleen discuss the latest news in the Cosby trial, the Duggars, a lawsuit by an NHL enforcer and much more.