Chicago Sun-Times columnist Neil Steinberg: “Out of the Wreck I Rise: A Literary Companion to Recovery”

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their friend, Chicago Sun-Times columnist, Neil Steinberg. They talk about his book, “Out of the Wreck I Rise: A Literary Companion to Recovery”, his appearance at the Printers Row Lit Fest, a debate he and Bill had over the comic strip “Nancy” a long time ago, and much more.

