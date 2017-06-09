× BuzzFeed culture writer Scaachi Koul reflects on her life in the comments section

BuzzFeed Culture Writer Scaachi Koul joins Justin to discuss her debut collection of essays, “One Day We’ll All Be Dead And None Of This Will Matter.” Scaachi talks about the difference between online journalism and writing a book of essays, her battles with anxiety, being introduced to online harassment when she was 13, having to deal with Internet trolls, why she decided to get off Twitter for a bit, having success in the digital world, the shifting landscape of the rules of engagement online and her appearance this weekend at the Printers Row Lit Fest.

