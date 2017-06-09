× Big ‘Great Gatsby’ party planned for South Loop canceled

SOUTH LOOP — A big “Great Gatsby”-themed lawn party planned for the South Loop this month stirred online daydreams for thousands of Chicagoans.

But like that green light at the end of Daisy’s dock, the party will remain out of reach.

Nearly 9,000 people said on Facebook they were interested in attending “The Great Gatsby Lawn Party” planned for June 17 at Chicago Women’s Park, 1801 S. Indiana Ave. More than 600 others said they would go.

But the party isn’t happening. Paul Ervin of Dardanella, the events company promoting the outdoor 1920s soirée, said the lawn party isn’t coming to Chicago amid a last-minute scramble to secure a venue.