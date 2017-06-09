× Award-winning author Mark Bowden uncovers the lessons learned from the Vietnam War

Award-winning writer Mark Bowden joins Justin to talk about his new book, “Hue 1968: A Turning Point of the American War in Vietnam.” Mark talks about the process of putting this story together, the impact the war had on him while he was growing up, how the history of the war is normally told, what it was like hearing from people who fought or were affected by the war, the importance of telling the real story of the Battle of Hue, how the Battle of Hue changed people’s attitudes towards the war, the role the press played covering the war, the influence of Walter Cronkite, how the stories from the press and the stories coming from the military contradicted each other, the toll the Battle of Hue had on American forces, the lessons learned from the Battle of Hue and his appearance this weekend at the Printers Row Lit Fest.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio