Author and Former Congressman Trey Radel briefs on important discussions that haven’t been had

Trey Radel was a one-term Republican Congressman in Florida’s 19th district, but now he joins John to talk about his book, Democrazy: A True Story of Weird Politics, Money, Madness, and Finger Food. In his book, and in this discussion, Trey reveals hardships from his time as a Congressman that led to his resignation. Trey sticks around with John to discuss the news conference featuring President Trump and Romanian President Klaus Lohanni.