Clouds hang in the blue sky over a rapeseed field not far from the small Bavarian village of Schoengeising, near Munich, during a warm sunny day on May 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
Always look on the Bright Side of Life: 06.09.17
Clouds hang in the blue sky over a rapeseed field not far from the small Bavarian village of Schoengeising, near Munich, during a warm sunny day on May 16, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
John opens the phone lines to you, to hear what’s making you smile today. From several having a cancer surviving relative, to a teacher being out of school for the summer, you tell us your Bright Side of Life!