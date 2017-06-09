× Actor Kel Mitchell is bringing the 90s to Chicago, Rib Fest live in studio and a special visit from WGN Legend’s Steve and Johnnie! | Full Show (June 8th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! Actor/Comedian and more Kel Mitchell (“Kenan and Kel”, “Good Burger” and more) is bringing the 90s to Chicago at the latest 90s themed pub crawl! For more info/tickets visit HERE. We also welcome on Joe Wilcox and competitive eater, Juan More Bite who are promoting the upcoming Chicago Rib Fest / Rib Mania live in studio. Dan Kotowski joins us to add his two cents and we get a very special visit from WGN Radio Walk of Famers and Legends Steve and Johnnie! They have a great event coming up which will be celebrating the 102nd Birthday of guitar maker, Les Paul. For more information on this event visit Steve and Johnnie’s page right here!

Listen to the podcast right here:

