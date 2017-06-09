Actor Kel Mitchell (Former Nickelodeon Star) is bringing the 90s to Chicago!

Posted 2:37 AM, June 9, 2017

Kel Mitchell [Bar Crawl Nation]

Tonight on Pretty Late! We welcome on former Chicago South Sider and all around great guy – Actor/Comedian Kel Mitchell (“Kennan and Kel”, “Mystery Men” and more) who is bringing the 90s to Chicago at the latest 90s themed pub crawl!  For more info/tickets visit HERE.

 

