A Good Day for The Nick D Show: The Silver Dome for Best Local Broadcast Team and Congratulations from Norm McDonald

Posted 9:33 AM, June 9, 2017, by , Updated at 09:51AM, June 9, 2017
Nick Digilio’s Graveyard Shift Tour – Studio A and Traffic Central

Nick Digilio describes a very good Thursday in which the show won the Illinois Broadcaster Association’s Silver Dome Award for best local broadcast team AND getting a congratulatory tweet about his Walk of Fame induction from the great Norm McDonald!

