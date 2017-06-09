× A Good Day for The Nick D Show: The Silver Dome for Best Local Broadcast Team and Congratulations from Norm McDonald

Nick Digilio describes a very good Thursday in which the show won the Illinois Broadcaster Association’s Silver Dome Award for best local broadcast team AND getting a congratulatory tweet about his Walk of Fame induction from the great Norm McDonald!

