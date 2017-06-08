× Wintrust Business Lunch 6/8/17: James Comey Testimony, 75th Coding Anniversary, & Ford Trucks

The next stage in the James Comey testimonial ended right as Ilyce Glink stepped in studio for Steve Bertrand. James is out of the job (possibly looking for a new one) similar to many young people today, so Ilyce checked in with Liz Handlin (CEO of Ultimate Resumes). Ian Sherr then celebrated the 75th anniversary of the historic coding machine called, “Enigma”, and Fritz Ahadi shared with Ilyce that Ford truck sales can tell us a lot about the economy.