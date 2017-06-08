× Video: Hoge and Carm run the 40-yard dash

NFL Draft season might be over, but Adam Hoge and Mark Carman visited TCBOOST in Northbrook where former Northwestern linebacker Tommy Christian trains draft prospects for the NFL Combine and their pro days. Hoge and Carm went through a full workout and finished the session by running the 40-yard dash. The results might surprise you: they both ran faster than 34 players at this year’s NFL Combine (never mind that all 34 of those players are linemen). In fact, both Hoge and Carm can claim they are faster than Bears fifth round pick Jordan Morgan (again, never mind that he is an offensive lineman). Check out the video below: