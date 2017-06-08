× The Opening Bell 6/8/17: Gadgets to Get Through The Summer

The summer season means great weather, young people moving, and new tech gadgets. Steve dove into all of it kicking off the morning with the Associated Bank Thought Leader featuring Greg Warsek (SVP, Chicago Market Manager of Commercial Real Estate Division at Associated Bank). Jennifer Jolly then gave Steve the run down on the latest summer tech gadgets, perspective on Apple’s new smart home speaker, and tried out a selfie drone.

You can see Jennifer and Steve test out the drone in the WGN video here.