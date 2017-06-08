× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.08.17: James Comey testimony, Addison Russel domestic abuse case

James Comey testified to the Senate Intel Committee, so John analyzes. Listen to highlights from the hearing, from Comey’s dissection of the president’s word choice, to allusions to old literature. Then, Chicago Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn joins John to share what he thinks the hearing revealed, and to preview “The Mincing Rascals,” going live on WGNPlus Friday. Finally, Mark Carman gives John the details of a domestic violence allegation put against Chicago Cubs Shortstop Addison Russell.