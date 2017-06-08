× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 6-8-17

Lordy, do we have a really big show for you tonight! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Marisa Novara of the Metropolitan Planning Council offers up some suggestions on how to fix Chicago’s segregation problems, author, activist and journalist Cory Doctorow talks about his new book, “Walkaway,” Maya Dukmasova and Aimee Levitt of the Chicago Reader tell us about the impact of Chicago moving towards a newspaper monopoly, Oriole chef Noah Sandoval chats about his life in food and we end the show by exploring regional dialects with “How to Speak Midwestern” author Edward McClelland!

