× The Carry Out 6-8-17: “If you paint Trump as ignorant to the way the world works why don’t you afford the same cover to a grandma who doesn’t know how to work a Blackberry?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, the House passing a bill that would roll back regulations on the financial industry, the Tribune running a piece on property taxes, Cubs SS Addison Russell being investigated on domestic abuse allegations, the Cubs taking on the Colorado Rockies in a big early season series, Kyle Hendricks heading to the 10-day disabled list, the Sox playing the Rays in Florida, the Warriors pulling off a big comeback win over the Cavs, the Stanley Cup Finals continuing between the Preds and Penguins and the Bears not taking a chance on QB Colin Kaepernick.

