× “Strong is the New Pretty” with sports writer Mandy Antonacci, IL Teen Megan Maloney launches her own travel site, food from MAD Social, and Irish Wakes | Full Show (June 7th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! Brandon C. Price and Keenan Camp (Vamp Chicago) ride side car as we welcome sports entrepreneur, columnist & activist, Mandy Antonacci who discusses the “Strong is the New Pretty” motto and the importance of female youth in sports. Then, inspiring IL college student, Megan Maloney launches a great travel site that raises money for charities and organizations as well as connect customers with great travel reservations. Check out more information on her company here: www.CharityProTravel.com. Then, from the terrific restaurant – MAD Social – Owner, Gina Stefani (Daughter of Phil Stefani) delights us with wine and appetizers and shares the story behind taking on a restaurant by herself. Finally, we take listener calls on the topic of “Irish Wakes”…have you been to one? Will you have one? Take a listen as Patti and listeners share stories of lives well led. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the podcast right here:

