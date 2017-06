× Steve Cochran Full Show 06.08.17: What will Comey say?

The countdown was in full force today as we lead up to the Comey action. Chuck Todd and Karen Conti weigh in on what we can expect, as well as when they think President Trump will tweet about everything. Karen Conti also weighed in on Pete McMurray’s arrest 30 years ago. David Hochberg yells at us for carrying credit card debt and Nick Digilio raves about Wonder Woman.