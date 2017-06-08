× Paul Lisnek’s “Behind the Curtain”: Power of the mayor and police brutality

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has had iron clad control over city council, even more so than his predecessor Mayor Richard M. Daley. But that control has diminished during his current term. UIC Professor Dick Simpson talks about the results of his study that explains the dynamics impacting the Mayor’s control and what it means going forward.

Then, Yale Law Professor and former Washington, D.C. Public Defender James Forman, Jr. discusses his new book, Locking Up Our Oown: Crime and Punishment in Black America. Specifically, the increase in awareness and outrage over seemingly senseless killings of African American men and women by police officers and how things got this way thru an historical perspective examining the roots of the war on crime and the role African Americans played in its escalation.