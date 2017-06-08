Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell, top, throws out St. Louis Cardinals' Michael Wacha at first base after forcing out Aledmys Diaz at second during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Mark Carman on domestic violence allegations against Chicago Cub Addison Russell: “This should be handled in private”
John catches up with WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman after an investigation launches on Chicago Cubs Infielder Addison Russell. A comment on Russel’s wife’s Instagram post inspired the investigation, alleging that Russel abused his wife. Mark explains what will happen next during Russell’s suspension from the game, and breaks down the details that led to the probe.